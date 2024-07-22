Cuban minister of transport announces new routes for domestic trains





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuban minister of transport, announced today new stops and itineraries of the national trains.



In his Facebook profile, the official explained that train number 12, with route Santiago de Cuba-Havana, will have new stops in the eastern provinces of Holguin and Santiago de Cuba.



Rodriguez Davila stressed that from this moment on, the railroads will make additional stops in different localities to make it easier for passengers traveling to those destinations to board or alight there, without having to travel to distant places in circumstances in which the provinces have serious limitations with transportation.