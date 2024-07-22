Díaz-Canel met with Russian State Duma speaker





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met with Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is paying a visit to Cuba at the head of a large delegation of his Parliament.



In a post on X, the Cuban leader remarked that the visit by the Russian official is a sign of the excellent relations that unite both countries in the political, economic and commercial spheres.



On his end, Mr. Volodin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and to Díaz-Canel, and ratified his country’s will to keep strengthening relations with Cuba.