Cuban Parliament approves Migration Law





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The Migration Law and the Opinion of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Commission were approved today by the deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), during the 3rd Ordinary Period of Sessions, in its 10th Legislature, at the Convention Center in Havana.



In his presentation, First Colonel Mario Mendez Mayedo, head of the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners (DIIE by its Spanish acronym), of the Ministry of the Interior, deepened on the relevance of the new legislation, at a time when it is estimated that more than 2 million Cubans born in the country reside in other nations.



This version of the Law is composed of XIV titles, 21 chapters, 18 sections, 170 articles, five transitory provisions, three special provisions and four final provisions.



The regulations recognize the right to information, to fair treatment, to justice, to non-discrimination, to work, when one has the migratory classification of resident, and to the other constitutional rights.



Regarding Cuban citizens, migratory solutions are offered for their insertion in the new economic model, and the time of stay of 24 months abroad and the designation of migrant for this reason are eliminated.



The creation of a commission to check the implementation of the norm headed by Jose Luis Toledo Santander was approved.



The deputies highlighted the timeliness of approving a law that responds to the current conditions of the country and establishes ways to maintain the normal relations of the Cuban community abroad with the Homeland.



The new Law approved in the ANPP will enter into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic.