Raul Castro Meets Belarus Prime Minister





Havana, Jul 17 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro Ruz held talks on Wednesday with Belarus’ Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who concluded an official visit to Cuba.



Raul Castro and Roman Golovchenko ratified the excellent relations between their nations, marked by traditional bonds of friendship and cooperation.



They expressed mutual interest in further developing bilateral links particularly in the economic and commercial fields.



The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; Armed Forces Minister Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez, Health Minister Jose Angel Portal and Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Oscar Perez.



On the Belarusian side was Alexander Egorov, from the President’s administration, Sergey Lukashevich, first deputy minister of foreign relations, Valery Baranovsky, Belarusian ambassador to Cuba and Dmitry Derevinsky, director for Latin America at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.