Raul and Diaz-Canel attend opening session of Cuban Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, are attending the 3rd Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.



In addition to discussions about vital economic, legal and social issues of the country, the day’s program includes a speech by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on the progress of the Government's action plan to correct distortions and boost the economy.



Also featured on the agenda are reports about the performance of the economy in the first half of 2024 and the execution of the State budget for the current year.