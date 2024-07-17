Cuban President meets with Prime Minister of Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus, whom he referred to as a friend and a brother.



“We welcome you and your delegation, as your visit is a milestone in our relations, which can now reach a higher level,” the Cuban head of state assured his guest and mentioned biotechnology, medicine production, tourism, agricultural machinery, food and the use of the island’s industrial capacity as areas of joint cooperation.



On his end, the Belarusian official, who conveyed greetings from President Alexander Lukashenko, described as historic the visit that the Cuban dignitary made to his country in 2019 for the benefit of political links between the two nations and condemned the U.S. sanctions on both Cuba and Belarus.



On Tuesday, Golovchenko met with his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz and with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and of the Council of State.



Belarus and Cuba established diplomatic relations in April 1992.