Cuba pays tribute to its national poet





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) To pay tribute to the memory of National Poet Nicolas Guillen, 35 years after his death, a ceremony was held today at the pantheon of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), in the Necropolis of Colon in Havana.



The meeting was attended by representatives of the Communist Party of Cuba, the FAR, the Saiz Brothers Association (AHS by its Spanish acronym), the Ministry of Culture, the Nicolas Guillen Foundation, the Cuban Writers and Artists Association (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), among other guests who came to the place to remember one of the most important national and regional lyrical personalities.



Nicolas Hernandez Guillen, grandson of the bard and president of the Nicolas Guillen Foundation, in reference to his grandfather said that death brings a sense of loss, but when talking about this figure of Cuban culture, his literary work and exemplary life will always be present.



Hernandez Guillen, along with Marta Bonet and Yasel Toledo Garnache, presidents of the UNEAC and the AHS, respectively, along with other attendees, honored this outstanding figure who represents the Cuban ideodyncrasy.



Nicolas Guillen (1902-1989) is the author of a wide-ranging work that reflects different themes of the Cuban nation with a Latin American and Caribbean projection that places him among the most outstanding intellectuals of the island.