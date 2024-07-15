Cuban PM attends debates of the Commission for the Attention to Services in Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Prime Minister of the Republic, attends today the Commission of Attention to Services in the day they develop before the 3rd Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.



During the meeting, which takes place at the Havana Convention Center, the complex economic scenario the country is going through and the main challenges of the Ministry of Domestic Trade to guarantee its social purpose are analyzed.



As part of the Commission of Attention to Services, other problems will be analyzed Monday, among them, the work of the Tourism and Communications sectors.



The Permanent Working Commissions, as a preview to the 3rd Ordinary Period of Sessions of the ANPP, will end on July 16.