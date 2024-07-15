Cuban president attends debates of the parliament's Economic Affairs Commission





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 15 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, attends the debates of the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP).



At the Havana Convention Center, the permanent working commissions of the highest legislative body are meeting to analyze urgent issues of the population and the country, as a preview to their 3rd ordinary session corresponding to the 10th Legislature.



Together with the Cuban president are members of the Political Bureau Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power; and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Cuban Workers' Federation.



Among other issues to be analyzed, on this first day the deputies of the Economic Affairs Committee will receive extensive information on the fulfillment of the Economic Plan in the first half of 2024 and the projections for the second half, by Joaquin Alonso Vazquez, Minister of Economy and Planning.