Cuban parliamentary official holds exchange with secretary general of COMJIB





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) A productive and fraternal exchange took place today at the National Capitol, between Homero Acosta Alvarez, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, and Enrique Gil Botero, secretary general of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of the Ibero-American Countries (COMJIB), and the delegation accompanying him.



Together with deputies Oscar Silvera Martinez, head of Justice; and Jose Luis Toledo Santander, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the supreme body of the State power; Acosta Alvarez explained in detail to the distinguished visitors the characteristics of the Cuban political system, the National Assembly and its current Legislature.



He also stressed the consolidation of inter-parliamentary ties with Ibero-American nations.



Jose Luis Toledo Santander shared experiences on the constitutional process of the country and the active legislative activity carried out by the Cuban Parliament after the proclamation of the Magna Carta on April 10, 2019.



Afterwards, the Secretary General of the COMJIB acknowledged the work developed by the Ministry of Justice of Cuba in the Ibero-American space in terms of cooperation and collaboration.

It is very satisfying to continue counting on Cuba, with its active and avant-garde participation, said Enrique Gil Botero, who thanked for the cordial and warm reception at the institutional headquarters of the National Assembly of People's Power and for the information received.