Containing not only inflation but also all types of illegality





Cuban government's decision to cap retail prices of highly demanded products imported by economic actors will have the desired and necessary impact on the population where local governments achieve effective monitoring, control and adjustments to the implementation of the measure.



Although centrally these forms of management were allowed a commercial profit margin of up to 30 percent, at the neighborhood and municipality level, the regulations or modifications required must be tailor-made, i.e., adjusted to the particularities of the territory.



As stated in Resolution 225/2024 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), published on Monday, July 8 in the Official Gazette, the maximum prices of these products will be: chopped chicken 680.00 pesos per kilogram (kg), edible oils (except olive oil) 990.00 pesos per liter, powdered milk 1,000 675.00 pesos per kg, pasta 835.00 pesos per kg, sausages 1,045.00 pesos per kg and powdered detergent 630.00 pesos per kg.



The countless opinions that the regulation has generated in the streets, production and service centers and in social networks will surely be analyzed by that body, by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, the National Tax Administration Office and the other institutions involved.



A principle of the Revolution has been, in the face of every task, no matter how difficult and complex it may be, to always turn to the people, to take into account their opinions in order to rectify, improve or offer more arguments if necessary, and above all to make them feel motivated and committed to the solution of this or that problem.



Some compatriots consider that it was not enough for government and Finance and Prices officials to only meet with representatives of MSMEs, self-employed workers and companies that also participate in the import of products such as those mentioned above.



They underline that they should have previously assessed among consumers, and with greater depth, rigor and scope, the possible impact of the measure, since not many think that it can contain inflation, even if that is the purpose.



For example, the cybernaut Fernando Vazquez Castro asks if among those consulted were retirees, pensioners, people with low salaries and the like, which are not few in the country.



Vladimir Regueiro Ale, head of the MFP, explained at a press conference that in view of the price increase (and the 15 % inflation), in order to maximize the most demanded and imported products by these forms of management, we analyzed the markets, the origins, the main suppliers, the conditions under which these items are financed, their presence in our commercialization network and all the logistic costs of the operations.



Even Juan Carlos Prego, vice president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba, considers that it is essential to strengthen in these figures the accounting, the records of each accounting and economic fact in order to reach the real value of costs and expenses.



However, the criterion that some of the approved prices are above the current ones is well reiterated; each province is different and it should have been for the authorities the power to cap them according to the environment, agree several comments.



A citizen named Juan Antonio wrote on social networks: "I live in Sancti Spiritus and MSMEs sell at lower prices than those published, and now I say that seeing these prices gives them a margin to raise them to the limit".



In this regard, the MFP responded that it is aware that they are still high and only impact on six basic consumption products of the population, but also clarified that they will not be static; it is necessary to continue monitoring import costs and other logistical expenses that influence their formation in order to timely influence their reduction.



Regarding the fair concern of those who fear that the economic actors currently with lower prices in their products feel protected by Resolution 225/2024 to raise them, it was answered that based on the analysis of costs and expenses they must maintain them, and even continue analyzing reductions, also taking into account that their profits cannot exceed 30 %.



Concerns have surfaced calling for more controls and demands for the use of electronic payment channels and the QR code among economic actors, the need to analyze the price ceiling of other basic products because with current salaries and pensions it is impossible or difficult for many Cubans to acquire them.



The population also requests that through the media and the platforms of local governments and the MFP, more information or arguments on the new regulation be offered.



As she wrote in the networks @tania: "It is up to all of us to control, act and alert, about any violation, about this issue and any other that may arise, it is a citizen's duty to do so. The people are the first to contain any type of violation."