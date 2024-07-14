Cuba pays tribute to Mother of Homeland on her birthday anniversary





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) A wreath on behalf of the Cuban people was laid today in front of the monument that keeps the remains of Mariana Grajales, Mother of the Homeland, in the Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery, in honor of the 209th anniversary of her birth.



With the laying of loose flowers, a representation of political, mass and local organizations honored the memory of the distinguished mambisa, mother of great personalities of the nation's history.



According to Elena Castillo, secretary general of the Cuban Women's Federation in the province, it is essential for the affiliation to attend the solemn event, because the glorious mother is the essential basis of the ideals of equality defended today.



She highlighted the simultaneous tribute in monuments and institutions named after her, as well as the organization of meetings for scientific exchange on the life, work and legacy of this woman.



Mariana Grajales, like Vilma Espin, should always be remembered by society, because her determination in the face of adversity, fighting spirit and infinite love for the homeland made her a true conqueror of the impossible, he said.



Mother of 14 children, Mariana Grajales devoted her family to the independence cause, with love for the homeland and social justice as her main motivation, while she was an example of rebellion, resistance and female empowerment.