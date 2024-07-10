New solar panel systems set up in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) The installation of new solar panel systems will benefit homes, medical offices and schools in mountain communities across the province of Cienfuegos.



Attius Rodríguez Peña, director of the Renewable Energy Source Unit of the local Empresa Eléctrica, remarked that work is under way to set up photovoltaic cells in several mountain settlements and isolated dwellings so they can make the most of solar energy.



The provincial program for the installation of solar panels in rural and mountainous areas started in December 2016.