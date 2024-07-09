Cuba advances in new diagnostics of sandy beaches





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) The diagnoses of sandy beaches, one of the services provided by the Center for Research and Environmental Services (Cisat by its Spanish acronym) in the eastern province of Holguin, continue in the territory, as part of the prospective development of tourism.



Elier Cordova Garcia, a specialist of the coastal management department of that institution, told the Cuban News Agency that the shores of Rafael Freyre, Banes and Ramon de Antilla, among the main centers of the sun and beach destination, are included.



He specified that through these studies it is possible to determine the dynamics of the ecosystems in the face of natural regimes or extreme conditions, such as cold fronts and hurricanes of great intensity, common in tropical climates.



They also cover the surrounding areas such as estuaries, inland lagoons, coral reefs, through an environmental quality calculation, which takes into account biotic, abiotic, economic and social aspects, including lifeguard services and bathing lockers for the population, the expert added.



Cordova Garcia emphasized that Cisat is also working on the environmental recognition of tourist beaches, a new category for the management of rainwater, the classification of residuals, the presence of invasive exotic species and other aspects, whose methodology allows the protection of the surrounding systems.