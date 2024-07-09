Diaz-Canel receives credentials from new ambassadors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, received today the credentials from three new ambassadors to the Caribbean country.



As reported by the Presidency on X, during the ceremony, at the Palace of the Revolution, the President thanked the historic support of Egypt, China and India, nations he described as sisters.



In the exchange, Diaz-Canel assured that they can count on all the help of both the Government and the Foreign Ministry to carry out their work.



The head of state, accompanied by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, welcomed Sherif Reda Ahmed Shehata, ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Thongkhomang Armstrong Changsan, ambassador of the Republic of India; and Hua Xin, ambassador of the People's Republic of China.