Cuban Ministry of the Interior foils terrorist plot





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) reported on its website that its agents thwarted a terrorist plan against Cuba, once again concocted and funded in the United States.



In December 2023, the Cuban government published in the Official Gazette of the Republic a list of persons and entities that sponsor terrorism against Cuba. Two days later, preliminary information was released about the neutralization of a recruitment plan by a U.S.-based Cuban citizen to carry out violent actions in the island.



As a result of the investigation, MININT arrested the spirit behind the said intended actions, namely Ardenys García Álvarez, who had left for the U.S. in 2014 and returned by sea with weapons and munitions—illegally in both cases—as well as other individuals in Cuba who were also involved in the plot.



On July 8, Cuban TV will broadcast a special news program to present the evidence gathered by MININT about this and other terrorist plans and actions and the main persons involved.