International Agroforestry Convention concludes in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) After four days of exchange and socialization of research dedicated to forest conservation and application of sustainable agriculture, the International Agroforestry Convention closed today at the Havana Convention Center.



The multifaceted event included the 8th Forestry Congress of Cuba, the 4th International Coffee and Cocoa Congress, the 8th International Meeting of Young Researchers and the 7th Cuban Beekeeping Congress, with the participation of more than 400 delegates.



Arlety Ajete Hernandez, member of the Organizing Committee, informed that 181 papers were presented on topics associated with ecosystem services, climate change, forest protection, integrated pest and disease management and sustainable agricultural production technologies.



The issues to improve coffee and cocoa production, plantation, soil and nutrient management, quality, processing, by-products and industry of these crops were also addressed, she said.



She emphasized the opportunity to discuss pollination and pollinators, improvement and breeding of bees, productive diversification, healthy food and apitherapy.



In addition, two books were presented on the impact and mitigation of climate change in the Cuban forestry sector, Ajete Hernandez said.



Pedro Pablo Henry Torriente, director of the Agroforestry Research Institute, expressed to those present the need to implement these scientific results through a direct link with companies and producers, since the country needs to increase food production and the production of coffee, cocoa, cocoa, coconut and honey, both for domestic consumption and export.



At the closing ceremony, six young researchers were awarded prizes for the quality and impact of their presentations.



The meeting was attended by Robeldi Nicot Terrero, president of the Agroforestry Business Group, Alina Beltran Castillo, national president of the Cuban Association of Agricultural and Forestry Technicians, and Adolfo Perez Piñeiro, general director of the Beekeeping Research Center.