8th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party starts today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC PCC) and president of the country, and conducted by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of Organization of the CC PCC, the 8th Plenary Session of the party body began today.



The Presidency informed on X that in the meeting they will analyze the fulfillment of the agreements of the previous Plenary Session and will receive an account of the work of the Political Bureau.



During the meeting, which will last until Saturday, July 6, issues related to the state of implementation of the Government's Projections to correct distortions and re-boost the economy during the first semester will be evaluated, with emphasis on key issues that impact the wellbeing of our people, such as food production and the fight against crime and corruption.



The results in food production and the implementation of the Food Sovereignty Law will also be discussed, as well as the actions aimed at preventing and confronting corruption, crime, illegalities and social indiscipline.