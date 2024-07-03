Transformational Leadership at GESEMAP 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) Transformational leadership was one of the most interesting topics for those attending the two courses organized before the 13th International Congress of Business Management and Public Administration GESEMAP 2024 starts in this city.



The trainees learned about this theory and its leaders and received tips on how to become a good transformational leader from ScD. Xavier Pladevall Molina (Barcelona, Spain), who for more than 28 years has been engaged in the field of business and Occupational Risk Prevention as manager of Fahrenheit Consultors and founder and CEO of Acción Preventiva.



The renowned professor used balloons and sheets of paper to fuel the creativity of the approximately 50 participants and explain the importance that bosses or leaders know their employees and their emotions and frustrations.



According to Dr. Pladevall, who is also president of the prestigious Professional Association for Organizational Development (APDO), emotions permeate organizations and affect individual and collective performance, since they trigger either positive or negative energies in people and have an impact on their performance, which therefore affects a company's results.



“In order to be efficient in what we aim to achieve, we only have to keep in mind two basic questions: What is this person like and how do we speak to them to reach that goal,” he concluded.