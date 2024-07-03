Cuba keeps in touch with its embassies in the Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) In a post on X, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that his Ministry is in permanent contact with its diplomatic missions, aid workers and nationals based on the Caribbean in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.



Cuba’s main purpose is to check their status after Beryl roared through the region as a Category 5 event.



According to a report issued Tuesday by the Cuban Institute of Meteorology, the hurricane is moving rapidly across the eastern Caribbean, where it has gained in organization and intensity due to the current atmospheric conditions in the area.