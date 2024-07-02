All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Hurricane Beryl Moves into Eastern Caribbean Waters



Havana, Jul 1 (ACN) Hurricane Beryl—a category four storm—is moving through the eastern Caribbean sea after hitting the lesser Antilles. The intense hurricane is blowing 240-kilometer-per hour sustained winds and higher gusts.

Beryl was located at some 700 kilometers east of the island of Aruba on Monday evening and at some 1510 kilometers east-southeast of Jamaica. The storm has kept its west-northwestern track at 33 kilometers per hour.

The storm is expected to keep moving same direction over the next 24 hours through the eastern Caribbean sea, though it may weaken over the next days.

