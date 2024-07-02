Cuban Water Resources Institute delegation begins visit to Ethiopia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by Javier Toledo Tapanes, vice president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), arrived today in Ethiopia.



The foreign ministry explained that the Caribbean delegation was received by Asfaw Dingamo, State Minister of the Ministry of Water and Energy of Ethiopia; Abera Endeshaw, advisor to the Minister, and Natalys Dinza, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the State Mission.



The visit of the INRH is in response to the one previously made by the Ethiopian State Minister last year to Havana, which resulted in cooperation projects in water matters.



During their stay, the Caribbean representatives will tour water infrastructure projects in different regions of the country.



On July 18, Cuba and Ethiopia will celebrate the 49th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations based on friendship and cooperation.



The Caribbean nation is part of Ethiopian history after responding to that people's request for support and to defend its sovereignty and integrity. Likewise, Cuban health cooperators have been providing services in Ethiopia since 1978, when the first group of 300 professionals in different medical specialties arrived.



Ethiopia supports Cuba in its struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States from different multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the African Union.