Cuban institution convenes Sectorial Program of International Relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN)The Center for International Policy Research (CIPI by its Spanish acronym), on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, convened today the 2nd Edition of the Sectoral Program of Science, Technology and Innovation "International Relations" 2025-2026.



As explained by the foreign ministry on its website, on this occasion the program will be aimed at the Cuban academic community linked to the study of international relations, in particular, researchers, professors, specialists, technicians, students and workers of all the country's Universities and Science, Technology and Innovation Entities.



According to the document, proposals will be received between July 1 and October 18, to be assessed by the Group of Experts in order to select those that will be part of the 2nd Edition of the "International Relations" Sectorial Program.