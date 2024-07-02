Hurricane Beryl approaches Lesser Antilles, new tropical depression forming in Gulf of Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban Institute of Meteorology reported that in the early hours of Sunday, Hurricane Beryl gained in organization and intensity becoming a hurricane of great intensity reaching category 4.



Its maximum sustained winds increased to 215 kilometers per hour and its central pressure dropped to 960 hPa.



At six o'clock Sunday afternoon, its central region was located at 11.2 degrees north latitude and 55.8 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 460 kilometers southeast of Barbados, southern group of the Lesser Antilles.



In the last hours it has inclined its trajectory towards the west northwest and slightly decreased its translation speed to 30 kilometers.



During the next 12 to 24 hours it should continue moving west-northwest. It will experience fluctuations in its intensity. It will approach the arc of the Lesser Antilles and will move through the eastern and central Caribbean Sea from Monday night through Wednesday.



Due to its evolution and future trajectory, a close watch is being kept on this tropical organism.



At the same time, the Institute of Meteorology informed that during today data from a reconnaissance plane indicated that the area of low pressure that transited from the Caribbean Sea, through the Yucatan Peninsula, towards the Gulf of Mexico had become more organized and became the third tropical depression of this season.



At 5:00 p.m., its central region was located at 19.7 degrees north latitude and 94.9 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 300 kilometers east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico.



This system offers no danger to Cuba and this is the only warning that will be issued about it.