Cuba and Cambodia Hold Political Consultations





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) Representatives of Cambodia and Cuba held the 3rd Round of Political Consultations between the two nations in Havana.



During the session, Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez and Cambodia’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperaiton Chum Sounry stressed the historic relations of friendship and cooperation forged and boosted by King Father of Cambodia Norodom Sihanouk and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz.



The two sides underscored the good political high-level political dialog between the two countries and their willingness to keep enhancing cooperation. Such willingness was ratified during a phone conversation between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in September 2023.



Cuba and Cambodia welcomed the advancement of cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, sports, education and culture as a result of the visit to Cuba by former Cambodian Premier Hun Sen and the visit to Cambodia by Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero in 2022.



The Cuban deputy foreign minister appreciated Cambodia’s firm stance against the US economic blockade of Cuba and its including in the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Chum Sounry underscored the excellent links between the Association of South Eastern Asian Nations and Cuba, after the island nation joined the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of that regional bloc of countries in November 2020.



Cuba and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960.