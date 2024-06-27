Seventy-eight UNGA President Pays Working Visit to Cuba





Havana, Jun 26 (ACN) The President of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis is paying a working visit to Cuba which includes talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



Francis’ agenda her will run till June 29 and also includes meetings with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and with deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz, according to a PL News report.



This visit by the UNGA President is focusing on the significance of promoting peace, progress, prosperity and sustainability for all, with emphasis on the need to strengthen multilateralism to address global challenges and achieve a more equitable future, according to a communique issued at the United Nations cited by the news agency.



Francis’ stay in Havana will also allow to review the progress and contribution of Cuba to multilateralism and international cooperation, regional challenges and the active and continuous commitment of Cuba at the United Nations.



The diplomat, born in Trinidad-Tobago, will also meet with UN representatives here, and with members of the Cuban Women’s Federation. He will also deliver a key-note lecture at the University of Havana on the issue: “Cuba and Multilateralism, Opportunities and Challenges, which will be attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic community, youths and women leaders and academicians.