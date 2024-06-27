Cuba, Zero-Tolerance Policy against Drug Trafficking





Havana, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuba marked International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wedensday by reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.



Cuba maintains its political will to address the prevention and fight against drugs on an integral approach, reads a message on the X account of the Cuban Interior Ministry, in charge of interior order, customs services and immigration.



Zero tolerance is the approach to follow in the face of drug trafficking in tune with relevant international conventions, the message reads.



Also on X, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero ratified the Cuban government’s willingness to keep strengthening the training of local forces, prevention and fight against drug-trafficking, under the zero-tolerance principle.



The United Nations General Assembly adopted on December 7, 1987, a day against drugs to reinforce actions and cooperation to achieve an objective: a world free of drug abuse.









