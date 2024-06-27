Cuban Socialism is Irrevocable, the People Stated 22 Years Ago





Havana, Jun 26 (ACN) Cuban Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales Ojeda recalled on Wednesday that a day like today, some 22 years ago, the Cuban people declared the irrevocable nature of socialism.



On his X account, the political leader stressed that over eight million Cubans expressed their will to carry out a constitutional reform.



“Twenty-two years ago, after a large process of people’s participation and the signing by over eight million Cubans, the National Assembly of People’s Power passed the Constitutional Reform Law, which proclaimed the irrevocable nature of socialism,” Morales wrote on X. https://rb.gy/312mpz



The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), in its 5th Legislature, unanimously approved on June 26, 2022 to add an article to the 1976 Cuban Constitution stating that Cuba will never again return to capitalism.



The people’s decision was the response to interference-oriented maneuvers by then US President George W. Bush.

