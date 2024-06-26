Cuba appreciates support from Russian Communist Party leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) On the occasion of his 80th birthday, Cuba thanked Guennadi Ziuganov, chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, for his solidarity and contributions to the promotion of ties between the two nations.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised the Russian political leader’s permanent contribution to the development of friendly relations between peoples, parties and governments.



On his end, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, also wished Ziuganov a happy birthday on behalf of the Communist Party of Cuba.