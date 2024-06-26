Portuguese airline starts operations in central Cuba





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The Portuguese airline Orbest! began commercial operations from Lisbon to this city bound to favor relations between both peoples and the development of tourism in Cuba.



According to the Ministry of Tourism, Orbest! will schedule weekly flights with travelers who will stay in hotels across the region, mainly in the cities of Santa Clara, Cienfuegos and Trinidad.



As planned, Madrid-Santa Clara flights will start in July, especially with travelers who will stay at hotels in Cayo Santa Maria, which are preferred by 80% of the tourists who arrived in the city of Santa Clara.