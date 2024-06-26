All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel regrets terrorist attack in Dagestan



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented the loss of human lives and material damages caused by terrorist attacks in the Russian Republic of Dagestan and expressed his solidarity on behalf of Cuba.

On his end, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla sent his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the Russian Federation and to the families and relatives of the victims.

On Sunday, June 23, armed terrorists launched attacks in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, in the Russian region of Dagestan, killing 15 police officers and four civilians, including a priest.

