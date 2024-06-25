Postal Union Directive Pays Visit to Cuba





Havana, Jun 24 (ACN) The general secretary of the Postal Union of the Americas, Spain and Portugal-- PUASP (https://shorturl.at/eK8Wb) Franklin Castro, visited the office of the “Correos de Cuba” Postal Conglomerate (GECC) as part of hi working agenda here until June 27.



Franklin Castro, accompanied by the PUASP administrative and finance director, Alvaro Psetizki, also met with Cuba’s Communications Minister Mayra Arevich, according to Correos de Cuba website.



The visitor was briefed about the performance and services of the Cuban postal institution.



Correos de Cuba president Pablo Julio Pla said that his conglomerate is involved in the modernization of postal services, by implementing the automation and computerization of different processes.



During his stay here, Castro is scheduled to visit local postal entities and take part at a workshop on revenues and costs later this month.



The meeting was attended by other officials with the Cuban Postal conglomerate.