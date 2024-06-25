New Cuban Citizenship law draft available online





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) The website of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) published the text of the draft law on Citizenship, as well as the e-mail address to promote citizen participation in this legislative process and contribute to the legal culture of the population.



The proposed normative provision aims to develop the current constitutional postulates in this matter, which guarantee the political will to strengthen in the legislative order the relationship between the Cuban State and its citizens, incorporates the experiences that the practical application of the current legislation suggests, as well as to evaluate those aspects of comparative law that contribute to its updating.



Previously, the draft laws on Transparency and Access to Public Information, Administrative Procedure, the System of Honorary Titles and Decorations of the Republic of Cuba, Aliens and Immigration were published on the website of the Cuban Parliament.



The document may be downloaded for consultation and the e-mail address for citizen participation is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .