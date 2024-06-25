Cuban communist official receives Chinese party leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), received on Monday in Havana Han Wenxiu, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and deputy executive director of the Commission for Economic and Financial Affairs of that party organization.



From the headquarters of the CPC Central Committee, Morales Ojeda expressed his satisfaction for the arrival of Han and his entourage to Cuba for the first time.



For us every meeting with Chinese delegations is always an opportunity to evaluate how much more we can do between our two countries, having the respective parties as cornerstones of political, economic, financial and trade relations, he said.



According to Morales Ojeda, the consensus reached in recent talks between Cuba and China, in the figures of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of the Republic, and Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China, respectively, constitute a guide for the inter-party work in the last period.



We support the construction of the community of shared future for the two nations and we pay attention to the initiatives put forward by the current Chinese president, associated with global civilization, development and security, he pointed out.



He thanked the Party, Government and people of China for their permanent support in the struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba and for the exclusion of the Caribbean nation from the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



The fact that Cuba is on that list is far from our model and from the principles and ways of being of our society, Morales Ojeda assured.



He ratified the attachment of the highest leadership of the PCC, the Cuban government and people to the principle of one China.



He extended the invitation to He Lifeng, member of the Political Bureau and director of the Office of Economic and Financial Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, to visit the archipelago when his agenda allows it.



Han, for his part, explained that the Economic and Financial Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee is an executive office to advise the General Secretary on economic issues.



The main objective of our visit to Cuba is to implement the consensuses reached by the top leaders of each party and intensify bilateral exchanges between these organizations in the field of finance, said the CPC Central Committee member and deputy executive director of the Economic and Financial Affairs Commission.

He insisted on promoting international cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road to materialize the Cuban-Chinese shared future community.



Of his two-day stay in the national territory, Han underlined the talks with the heads of the departments of International Relations, Economic Productive and Agro-food of the Central Committee.



He highlighted among his agenda the analysis of the progress of cooperation agreements between the two countries and the visit to the Mariel Special Development Zone and the Historic Center of Havana.

Cuba and its capital have left us with good memories because of the affection of the people, said Han.