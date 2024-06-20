Cuban sports researcher wins world award





CIEGO DE ÁVILA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Iván Román Suárez, Researcher Emeritus of the Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences in Havana, received the World Academy 2024 Award conferred by the World Council of University Academics and Researchers.



This important recognition took place on the opening day of the 3rd International Congress of Science and Education, inaugurated in Havana by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



The same award also went to Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), who described the d that such distinction as “a recognition to Cuban sports, beyond any personal merit".