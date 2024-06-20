Congress on Science and Education Closes Doors in Havana





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) Educators, researchers and scientists from 20 countries of the world closed a three-day international congress in Havana on Science and Education.



Over 500 delegates participated in the conference both in person and online and also in the Fifth Global Meeting of the World Council of University Academicians which addressed issues related to co-education, diagnostics for social transformation, universal access and policies to favor challenged persons.



Ecuadorian researcher Danny Moya read the declaration of the participants at the Conference stressing the role of educational sciences to attend to diversity, to achieve the Agenda 2030 goals and the efforts to implement massive education programs with universal access.



Moya also expressed the commitment of educational institutions to the attention to talented youths based on a pedagogical development approach .



The ceremony was attended by Sucely Morfa, member of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and head of the Department for Attention to the Social Sector, and by the president of the Cuban Sports Institute Osvaldo Vento.