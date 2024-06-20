Cuban deputy prime minister reviews socioeconomic programs in central Cuba





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) In order to take a close look at the progress of ongoing socioeconomic development programs, the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, deputy prime minister of Cuba, is meeting with local authorities and managers as part of a governmental visit to Sancti Spiritus, the fourth of its kind to the province chosen to host the rally for the 71st anniversary of the attack on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.



Valdés Menéndez’s agenda includes reviewing the results of the housing policy and food production activity until May, as well as the progress achieved in terms of construction materials.



Prior to the official’s visit, staff members of the local administration, the People's Power system and several ministries and state agencies checked the provincial service structure and quality as part of the government’s efforts to keep in touch with and on top of the work done in the region.