Cuba hosts Congress on Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Energy





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) The 12th International Congress of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Renewable Energies RECLIEN 2024 opens its doors today in Havana as part of the 4th CUBAINDUSTRIA Convention.



Other events to be held in parallel include the 4th Congress of Electronics and Automation, the “Habana Moda” International Symposium of the Clothing Industry, the 3rd Forum "A diseño limpio", and the closing of the 16th International Congress of Recycling, in addition to the continuation of the 4th CUBAINDUSTRIA International Exhibition.



Themed "For greater complementarity, integration and international insertion for industrial development", RECLIEN 2024 intends to foster scientific-technical exchange, the use of innovation for development, and the establishment of strategic, industrial and production alliances, as well as to promote the country’s industry and its financially sustainable goods and services.