



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) A tribute to the six decades of the National School Games will take place today on The last sessions of the 3rd International Congress on Science and Education will celebrate today Cuba’s National School Games with the Forum "Science, Physical Education and School Sports: 60 years of victory and love".



The event will include a performance by youth and children who will do sports exercises and the special guest appearance of former star volleyball player Yumilka Ruiz Luaces, two-time Olympic champion.



Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), remarked that the Forum aims to disseminate the results of sports from the viewpoint of education, in line with the pillars of Cuban governance—science, innovation, research and informatization—and present projects to promote physical activity and healthy recreation. Likewise, there will be discussions on inclusion and equity in sports and a review of the results achieved by both the system of introductory sports practice and the School Games as the basis of the country's accomplishments in this field following the triumph of the Revolution.



The official also praised the legacy of the historic leader Fidel Castro, who established INDER with a view to developing a supportive and humanist culture of sports and extol the island as an international sports power and promoting competitiveness at all levels, a movement with roots in the School Games.