Diaz-Canel opens international exhibition of Cubaindustria 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, June 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC) and president of the country, opened today at Pabexpo, the exhibition fair integrated into the 4th International Convention CubaIndustria 2024, to be held until Friday.



At the fairgrounds, Cuban head of state was accompanied by Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of the Economic-Productive Department, Commander of the Revolution Ramiro

Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister, and Eloy Alvarez Martinez, Minister of Industries, among other directors.



The exhibition has more than 500 participants from national and foreign business, including 11 entities from the Mariel Special Development Zone, delegations from the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



At Pabexpo there is a wide representation of business groups from the light, metalworking, steel, chemical and recycling industries.