Science and Education Congress, focused on family and community





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) A focus on the family and the community in socio-educational inclusion and early childhood in Cuba will be the main topics today on the 2nd day of the 3rd International Congress "Science and Education" at the Convention Center in Havana.



Conferences on research challenges for the development of children, policies for their comprehensive care in Cuba, different experiences for an audiovisual culture of infants and mediators and a panel dedicated to the work of community projects will allow the more than 300 delegates attending to discuss from education with a comprehensive approach to the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals of the 2030 Agenda.



Silvia Navarro Quintero, director of the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, told the press that this event is an opportunity to share results and overcome challenges in teaching children, adolescents and young people.



The scientific program, organized in panels, workshops, colloquiums, conferences, round tables, will allow a wide participation of the more than 300 delegates to this edition, and a deep exchange linked to the role of science and innovation for social transformation and the use of technologies as a learning resource, she said.

Prior to the great event, 15 pre-congress courses were held, both in person and virtually, which made it possible to improve the preparation of hundreds of teachers, she added.



Within this academic framework, the Forum of Good Practices in academic and scientific degree training will be held and there will be debates on issues such as health promotion, neurosciences and education, and sexuality in the inclusive school, with a focus on gender and law.



During this second day of sessions, there will also be an International Workshop on good and successful practices in the management of scientific activity, with issues related to current trends in educational research, inclusion, politics and law, and attention to talent in educational institutions.



At the same time, there will be a master conference on the work of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba in the face of the challenges of social transformation, the Colloquium: Education and Society: challenges and perspectives, dedicated to the adoption of emerging technologies in the contemporary educational context.