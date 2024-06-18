International Expo Cubaindustria 2024 to be opened today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) The 4th International Exhibition Cubaindustria 2024 will be opened today at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana with more than 500 participants from the national and foreign business sector, as well as from non-state management and actors linked to the design activity.



Eloy Alvarez Martinez, Cuban minister of Industry, said that the sector's potentialities will be showcased with products and services that are sustainable from the financial point of view, to satisfy the needs of the economy and exports.



There will be representation of business groups from the light, metal-mechanic, iron and steel, chemical and recycling industries and entities from the Mariel Special Development Zone, the minister added.



Carlos Alberto Gomez Gilbert, vice president for the Exhibition Fair, said recently that the National Center for Containers and Packaging, the institutions with productive chains and the Industrial Military Association will be present.



The attendees will be able to learn about chemical, paper, oxygen and gas production, he said.



He said that 26 legal documents are expected to be signed, including letters of intent, MOUs, agreements and commercial alliances.



On Monday, the Scientific Convention of Cubaindustria 2024 was opened at the Havana Convention Center, where academic events such as the 16th International Recycling Congress, the 19th Metallurgical Congress and the 4th Electronics and Automation Congress were held.



The opening ceremony was attended by the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister of the country, and personalities such as Jose Felix Rivas Alvarado, sectoral vice president of Economy and Minister of People's Power for Industries and National Production of Venezuela, and Osmakov Vasili Serguevish, first deputy minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.



Representatives of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the World Packaging Organization were also present.



Under the slogan "For greater complementarity, integration and international insertion for industrial development", Cubaindustria 2024 will be held until June 21.