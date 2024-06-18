Cuban President Acknowledged for his Scientific Work





Havana, Jun 17 (ACN) The 3rd International Congress on Science and Education, underway in Havana, granted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel a honor recognition for his scientific work.



In his appreciation for the acknowledgment, the head of state said that he would receive it as a homage to those Cubans who believe that Science is a pillar in government management.



Diaz-Canel also recalled the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, who put science at the center of all processes, according to the Presidency of the Cuban Government.



Experts from several countries of the world have addressed actions in the areas of teaching, science and culture at Havana’s Conventions Center in tune with the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 agenda.