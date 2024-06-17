All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba hosts III International Congress on Science and Education



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) As of today, the III International Congress on Science and Education will be held in this city under the theme “Research and Innovation: 2030 Agenda”.

The Congress includes the V Global Meeting of Academic and Research Products in Education, to be attended by 15 countries, as well as the presentation of 2024 World Prize for Children.

Featured in the program are events intended to build alliances between fields and theoretical actions such as the Forum of Good Practices in academic and scientific degree training, as well as the International Colloquium “Early Childhood: from gestation to the future”, an international workshop on good and successful practices in scientific activity management, and the colloquiums Open Science, Education and Research, Necessary Education, and Education and Society: challenges and prospects.

There will also be workshops and panels on family and community in socio-educational inclusion, attention to talent in institutions, social transformation, the adoption of emerging technologies in today’s education, and women’s role in science.

Other topics for discussion include health promotion, neuroscience and education, sexuality in the inclusive school with a focus on gender and law, cultural decolonization, and quality evaluation in education.

