New documentary film condemns U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) With a call to turn the film into a working tool against the U.S. Cuba policy, the documentary Culpables [Guilty], focused on the International Tribunal against the Blockade of Cuba that sessioned at the European Parliament, had its premiere at the Fidel Castro Ruz Center.



Produced by Resumen Latinoamericano with the cooperation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), young filmmaker Yaimí Ravelo’s one-hour-long documentary shows a summary of the interventions of renowned judges, prosecutors, witnesses and friends of Cuba in Europe and the United States in the hearing held in Brussels in November 2023.



Culpables presents a combination of statements made in the sessions and testimonies of Cuban citizens that resist and suffer day by day the harsh effects of the said 60-plus years old criminal and genocidal U.S. policy.



ICAP president Fernando González Llort insisted on the value of the film as a legal tool to fight the blockade with solid arguments and evidence of the extraterritorial scope of the blockade and the way it violates international laws.



The film ends with the verdict of the main judge, the German Norman Paech, and the words of Fernando Gonzalez Llort describing the Tribunal as a major political exercise and assuring that support of international in solidarity encourage the Cuban people to resist and move forward.