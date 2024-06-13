Cuban authorities report on abandoned boats found in the sea





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) The captains of the eastern ports of Guantanamo and Casilda, in the central province of Sancti Spiritus respectively, reported the discovery of two vessels, and how to claim their rights by their owners.



The boat found in Guantanamo has the following characteristics: predominant color white and blue, 8.00 meters long, beam 2.40 meters, depth 0.78 meters, no identification label, fiberglass hull material; it has two outboard motors, Yamaha brand, three cylinders, 75 HP each, no other data.



This Yola type vessel was found on March 27, 2024, in the area of Baitiquiri, municipality of San Antonio del Sur, Guantanamo province.



Meanwhile, the vessel found on March 29, 2024 in the area of Cayo Breton, municipality of Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus province, also of the Yola type, has the following characteristics: predominant colors blue and gray, length 6.82 meters, beam 2.17 meters and depth 0.75 meters, with signs on the stern, reading: "El Fénix" 526-270CR, with another BPO10K21R1024-100; plastic hull material, with no other identifying data.



Natural or legal persons with rights over the vessels found, interested in exercising them, should go, in the first case, to the Guantanamo Port Captaincy, and in the second case to the Casilda Port Captaincy, municipality of Trinidad, Sancti Spiritus province.