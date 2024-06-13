Iconic Cuban beach leads Best Beaches Ranking 2024 according to science





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Being in first place with quality seen from science is very important for Varadero (Meliá Las Antillas), said Ibia Betancourt Asen, sub-delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in the Cuban western province of Matanzas, before the Ranking Best Beaches 2024 of the International Center for Training in Management and Certification of Beaches (CIF-Playas).



A team of 46 experts analyzed 123 beaches in 13 countries based on ecosystem indicators, and the following were ranked as the best among the beaches analyzed, from first to tenth place:



Varadero (Meliá Las Antillas); Itauna in Saquarema, Brazil; Varadero Historico; Varadero Hotel Internacional; Ponta de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe in Salvador, Brazil; Grumari in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; La Estrella in Cuba's Santa María Key; Perla Blanca (Paradisus) in Santa María Key; Praia do Forno in Búzios, Brazil; and Praia Azeda also in Búzios.



The result is highly satisfactory, the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma by its Spanish acronym) and the Tourism Training Center have been working to improve the quality of beach and dune management and the services provided in those areas, Betancourt Asen added.



Beaches in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela were assessed for their recreational values, coastal protection, ecosystem conservation and sanitary quality, which contributed to the definition of their position in the ranking.