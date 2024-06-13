Cuban authorities make visits to central province of the country





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) In permanent exchange with the administrations and the people, a governmental visit to the central province of Sancti Spíritus, a territory that in the midst of the current limitations has the challenge of raising food production and foreign currency income, working on the pricing policy and water supply to places like Trinidad, is taking place.



During the initial exchange developed at the Provincial Government headquarters, Nancy Acosta Hernandez, head of the Directorate of Attention to Local Administrations of the People's Power in the Council of Ministers, detailed that the essential objective is to verify the results achieved in the plan of actions implemented to correct distortions and boost the economy.



She insisted that it is about establishing a close link with the people of Sancti Spiritus, as the government authorities of the territory should work, in order to know closely the performance of the most important activities of the services and their quality; hence, divided into several groups, the teams will tour this Wednesday the eight municipalities of this central region.



While making an economic and social characterization of Sancti Spiritus, its governor, Alexis Lorente Jimenez, stressed that among the main challenges is the solution to the difficult situation with the water supply in Trinidad, one of the oldest and most important cities in Cuba, and other major centers of the city of Sancti Spiritus, which has also been affected in recent months.



With unfulfilled items such as rice consumption, grains or tobacco production, the province seeks alternatives to maintain its contributions; meanwhile, work is being done to add other exportable goods and services to the nearly 140 already existing ones and, despite the shortage of inputs and resources, the Melanio Hernandez plant in Taguasco continues to be involved in the harvest.



According to Lorente Jimenez, thanks to the multifactorial work, today Sancti Spíritus shows an infant mortality rate of 2.8 per 1,000 live births, the lowest in the island, and nearly 99 % of the issues raised to date have been resolved.



Representatives of the Office of Attention to Local Administrations of the People's Power in the Council of Ministers and of several ministries and agencies of the Central State Administration also check the progress of the housing policy, the education sector and other prioritized programs.