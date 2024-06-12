Cubans Mark Russia National Day





Havana, Jun 11 (ACN) Russia-Cuba strong relations of friendship and cooperation were marked on Tuesday at a political-cultural ceremony held at the Cuban Friendship Institute in Havana to celebrate Russia’s National Day.



The ceremony was attended by diplomats from Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan, along the deputy head of the Cuban Communist Party International Relations Department, Jorge Luis Alfonso, and representative of the Europe and Canada division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Friendship Institute president Fernando Gonzalez recalled the historic relations of friendship between Cuba and Russia, and stressed the Russian role in the consolidation and development of the Cuban Revolution.



He also thanked Russia’s State Duma and other entities for their support of Cuba’s claim against the US blockade and for the withdrawal of the island from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Russian ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said that his country is growing as a strong and prosperous nation made up of citizens who are proud of their identity and their homeland.



Koronelli said that Cuba is a key ally in Latin America and the Caribbean in the struggle to achieve a multipolar, fairer world. He expressed his country’s willingness to boost bilateral cooperation with Cuba in areas of mutual interest.



Cuba is not and will not be alone, Cuba will always count on Russia, no doubts about it; we, together, will overcome,” he concluded his remarks.

Festivities for June 12 mark the establishment of the Declaration of National Sovereignty of the Russian Federation, adopted same date in 1990.