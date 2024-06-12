President of the Cuban parliament received his counterpart from Mozambique





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, received Esperança Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, his counterpart from Mozambique, at the National Capitol.



According to the Parliament's account on X, after the reception, the two parliamentary leaders held official talks.



As part of the program of activities of her official visit to Cuba, the representative of Mozambique laid a wreath on Monday in homage to National Hero Jose Marti, at the Memorial that bears the name of the Apostle, in the Revolution Square in Havana.



She was accompanied in the solemn ceremony by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of Parliament and the Council of State; and Eliseu Joaquim Machava, ambassador of the African nation to Cuba.